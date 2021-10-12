Active COVID-19 Cases Drop Below 7,000 In AP

Active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh dropped below the 7,000 mark to 6,932 even as the state added 503 fresh positives on Tuesday.

The state also reported 817 recoveries and 12 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, a health department bulletin said.

The gross COVID-19 positives has now increased to 20,58,065, it said.

The total recoveries went up to 20,36,865 and toll to 14,268.

Chittoor district reported the highest 108 fresh cases and four fatalities in 24 hours.

Krishna added 88 and Guntur 68 while the remaining 10 districts logged less than 50 new cases each.

Krishna also reported two COVID-19 deaths in a day, along with SPS Nellore and Prakasam districts. Guntur and Visakhapatnam added one each to their toll count.

