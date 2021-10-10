Active Covid-19 cases drop below 8,000 in AP

Amaravati, Oct 10 (PTI): Active Covid-19 cases dropped below the 8,000 mark to 7,944 in Andhra Pradesh even as the state added 624 fresh positives in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Sunday.

The state also reported 810 recoveries and four deaths in 24 hours, the latest bulletin said.

The gross positives now increased to 20,57,252, recoveries to 20,35,054 and deaths 14,254.

East Godavari district added 151 fresh cases in 24 hours.

While 10 districts each reported new cases in double digits, Anantapuramu and Vizianagaram registered nine and eight.

Krishna district reported two fresh deaths, Guntur and Kadapa one each while the remaining 10 districts did not report any toll in a day. PTI DBV SS SS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)