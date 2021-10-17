Active Covid-19 cases drop to 6,000 in AP

Amaravati, Oct 17 (PTI) Active COVID-19 cases came down to about 6,000 in Andhra Pradesh even as the state added 432 fresh positives on Sunday.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, the state reported 586 recoveries and five deaths, according to the latest bulletin.

The cumulative COVID-19 positives is now 20,60,472, recoveries 20,40,131 and toll 14,307.

The active caseload is 6,034, the bulletin added.

Chittoor district reported 87, Guntur 61 and Krishna 60 fresh cases while the remaining 10 districts added less than 50 new cases each.

Krishna reported two more COVID-19 deaths and Chittoor, Guntur and West Godavari one each in a day. PTI DBV ROH ROH

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)