Active COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 8,000 In Bengal; 723 New Infections, 11 More Deaths Recorded

Active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal dipped below the 8,000-mark again on Sunday, after a gap of 10 days, with the state recording 723 new infections and 774 recoveries, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

The state had recorded 7,973 active cases on October 27, and numbers rose over the days that followed, the bulletin stated.

On Saturday, 8,029 active cases were registered.

The tally, taking into account the latest infections, rose to 15,98,488.

Eleven more deaths due to the disease were reported, which pushed the toll to 19,226.

North 24 Parganas logged four fatalities, followed by two each in Kolkata and South 24 Parganas.

Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Howrah recorded one death each, the bulletin said.

Kolkata reported the highest number of fresh cases in the state at 205 new cases as against 181 on Saturday, according to the data.

North 24 Parganas logged 146 new cases, 20 more than the previous day, the bulletin said.

As many as 15,71,295 patients have been discharged from various hospitals of the state so far, following their recovery from the infectious disease.

The positivity rate stood at 2.40 per cent and the recovery rate at 98.30 per cent.

A total of 1,94,69,502 samples have been tested in West Bengal thus far, including 30,124 since Saturday, the bulletin added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)