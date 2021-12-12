Active Covid-19 Cases Fall To 1,912 In Andhra Pradesh

One death and 201 recoveries brought the active Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh down to 1,912 even as the State saw 160 fresh infections in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.

The gross Covid-19 positives now touched 20,74,868, recoveries 20,58,490 and deaths 14,466, according to the latest bulletin.

Chittoor district reported 37 fresh cases, East Godavari 29, Krishna 19, Anantapuramu 15, West Godavari 14, Guntur and Visakhapatnam 12 each and SPS Nellore 11.

Srikakulam added nine and Kurnool two to the tally while Kadapa, Vizianagaram and Prakasam logged zero in 24 hours.

Krishna district continued to report a fresh fatality in a day.

