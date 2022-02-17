Active COVID-19 cases in AP fall below 10,000

Amaravati, Feb 17 (PTI) The number of active COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh fell below the 10,000 mark on Thursday, to 9,470, after 35 days.

The state registered 528 fresh positive cases in the 24 hours ending at 9 am on Thursday while 1,864 coronavirus infected persons recovered and another two succumbed to the disease.

The latest health bulletin said the total COVID-19 count went up to 23,15,030 and recoveries to 22,90,853. The overall death toll touched 14,707, the bulletin added.

East Godavari district logged 101, West Godavari 92, Guntur 73 and Krishna 57 fresh cases. The remaining nine districts added less than 50 new cases each, with Vizianagaram and Srikakulam reporting only nine and four, respectively.

Chittoor and Krishna districts reported one fatality each on Thursday.

East Godavari district has the highest number of 3,779 active cases followed by Krishna with 1,659 cases while the remaining 11 districts have less than 1,000 each. PTI DBV DBV HDA HDA

