Active Covid-19 Cases In Country Dip To 28,593 With 21 Fatalities

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.15 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.28 per cent, according to the health ministry.

India added 2,756 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,12,013, while the active cases dipped to 28,593, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,799 with 21 fatalities which includes 16 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 658 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of  24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.15 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.28 per cent, according to the health ministry.    

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,54, 621, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.  

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

According to the ministry, 218.97 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.  

The five new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours include two from Maharashtra and one each from Delhi, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

