Active COVID-19 Cases In India Below 5 Lakh; 43.99 Lakh Doses Administered In Last 24 Hrs

As the country continues to battle against the pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday, July 3 came up with a sigh of relief for all. The Ministry confirmed as per the latest data that the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has dropped below the 5 lakh mark after 97 days. The total number of active COVID cases in the country is 4,95,533.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 51st consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,96,05,779, while the fatality rate stands at 1.31 per cent, the data stated.

COVID-19: India administers 43.99 lakh vaccine doses in last 24 hrs

After 43,99,298 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative vaccination coverage increased to 34.46 crores, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

A total of 34,46,11,291 vaccine doses have been administered through 45,60,088 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 in the morning. Meanwhile, as many 44,111 new COVID-19 cases and 738 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, stated the MoHFW on Saturday.

India's COVID-19 tally

India so far has recorded over 3,05,02,362 positive cases, out of which, 2,96,05,779 have successfully recovered and 4,01,050 have died. Out of these 4,01,050 deaths; 1,22,353 are from Maharashtra, 35,222 from Karnataka, 32,818 from Tamil Nadu, 24,983 from Delhi, 22,616 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,758 from West Bengal and 16,086 are from Punjab. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, India has reported 44,111 new cases, 57,477 fresh recoveries and 738 deaths.

The country has reported as many as 44,111 fresh COVID-19 cases, 57,477 discharges, and 738 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said. The new deaths pushed India's Covid-19 death toll to 4,01,050, while the total recoveries surged to 2,96,05,779.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday informed that a total of 41,64,16,463 samples have been tested for COVID-19. Out of these 18,76,036 samples were tested on Friday, July 2.

(Image: PTI, Pixabay)