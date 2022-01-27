Active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh climbs to 1,308

Leh, Jan 27 (PTI) Ladakh has reported 179 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 25,215 while the active cases in the union territory climbed to 1,308, officials said on Thursday.

The union territory has recorded 223 Covid-related deaths -- 164 in Leh and 59 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said.

There was no death reported from union territory on Wednesday, they said.

As many as 188 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Ladakh. Of these, 164 were discharged in Leh and 24 in Kargil, they said.

With these, the total number of cured patients is 23,684, they said.

Of the total of 179 fresh cases from Union territory, 131 such cases were reported from Leh district and 48 from Kargil district, they said. A total of 758 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has gone down to 1,308 including 990 in Leh and 318 in Kargil district. PTI AB DV DV

