Active COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra Drop Below 2 Lakh; 19517 Patients Discharged In A Day

On Wednesday, October 14, Maharashtra recorded 10,552 novel coronavirus cases taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 15,54,389. At present, there are 1,96,288 active cases in the state. With 19,517 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 13,16,769.

158 deaths- 48 from Mumbai, 15 from Satara, 12 each from Nagpur and Pune,11 from Thane, 9 from Nashik, 7 from Navi Mumbai, 6 from Solapur, 5 from Sangli, 4 from Raigad, three each from Panvel, Kolhapur, Jalna, Latur and Bhandara, two each from Chandrapur, Osmanabad, Aurangabad and Mira Bhayandar and one each from Vasai Virar, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Beed, Yavatmal and Buldhana were reported on Wednesday.

Until now, a total of 40,859 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 78,38,318 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 23,80,957 persons are under home quarantine, 23,176 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 19.83%, 84.71%, and 2.63% respectively.

Today,newly 10552 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 19517 patients have been cured today. Totally 1316769 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are 196288. The patient recovery rate in the state is 84.71 %. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) October 14, 2020

Maharashtra government eases restrictions

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government further relaxed the restrictions in the Unlock 5 phase, allowing more activities to be restarted in areas outside containment zones. For instance, Metro Rail has been allowed to operate from October 15 in a graded manner. Up to 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff can be called to the schools at a time for online teaching and related works from October 15.

All government and private libraries will start functioning once again from October 15 with COVID-19 protocols of social distancing and sanitization. In order to reduce crowding, markets and shops can remain open from 9 am to 9 pm from October 15. While the domestic passengers arriving at airports in Maharashtra will continue to be checked for COVID-19 symptoms, they shall no longer be stamped with indelible ink. However, no decision was taken on reopening places of worship for devotees.

