Active COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra Drop To 1.50 Lakh; Case Positivity Rate At 19.34%

On Thursday, October 22, Maharashtra recorded 7,539 novel coronavirus cases taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 16,25,197. At present, there are 1,50,011 active cases in the state. With 16,177 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 14,31,856. 198 more deaths were reported on Thursday.

Until now, a total of 42,831 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 84,02,559 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 24,59,436 persons are under home quarantine, 24,621 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 19.34%, 88.10%, and 2.64% respectively. Meanwhile, Mumbai continues to be the main hotspot of novel coronavirus in the state with 1463 new COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths reported in the day.

Today,newly 7539 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 16177 patients have been cured today. Totally 1431856 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are 150011. The patient recovery rate in the state is 88.10%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) October 22, 2020

Lawyers allowed to travel in Mumbai local trains

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government allowed lawyers and registered clerks to use the Mumbai local trains till November 23 on an experimental basis. This decision will come into effect from the date of receipt of appropriate approval from the Railway authorities. Previously, only those lawyers who were required to physically appear in the Bombay High Court and registered clerks were permitted to use the Mumbai suburban railway owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

This development came after the Bombay HC directed the state government to take a speedy decision on allowing lawyers and employees of other sectors to travel by local trains. The government order is applicable to all lawyers registered with the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa. Those violating the terms and conditions for this facility shall be liable for strict disciplinary action by the HC or the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 77,06,946 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 68,74,518 patients have recovered while 1,16,616 deaths have been reported. There are 7,15,812 active cases in the country. 81% of the newly recovered cases are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Delhi.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, and Odisha account for 78% of the 55,839 cases reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, nearly 82% of the 702 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh. In a video message on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens not to let their guard down in the fight against COVID-19 ahead of the festive season.

