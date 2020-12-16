Active COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra Drop To 61,454; Case Positivity Rate At 15.84%

Maharashtra again witnessed a slight rise in daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, December 16, with 4,304 more persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 18,80,893. At present, there are 61,454 active cases in the state. With 4678 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 17,69,897. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 795 new cases recorded in the day.

95 deaths - 14 from Aurangabad, 12 from Mumbai, 10 from Nagpur, 9 each from Solapur and Ahmednagar, 5 from Pune, 4 each from Nashik, Jalgaon and Satara, two each from Thane, Raigad, Pimpri Chinchwad, Latur and one each from Chandrapur, Wardha, Bhandara, Yavatmal, Beed, Osmanabad, Parbhani, Jalna, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Mira Bhayandar, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan Dombivali and Navi Mumbai were reported on Wednesday.

Until now, a total of 48,434 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 1,18,71,449 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 5,09,478 persons are under home quarantine, 3993 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 15.84%, 94.1%, and 2.58% respectively.

Today, newly 4304 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 4678 patients have been cured today. Totally 1769897 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 61454. The patient recovery rate in the state is 94.1%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) December 16, 2020

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 99,32,547 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 94,56,449 patients have been discharged and 1,44,096 fatalities have been reported. There are 3,32,002 active cases in the country. With 33,813 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 95.21%.

75.84% of the 26,382 new cases are from Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, and Rajasthan account for 76.43% of the recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 75.19% of the 387 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Kerala, and Rajasthan.

