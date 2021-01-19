Active COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra Fall To 48,406; Fatality Rate At 2.53%

On Tuesday, January 19, 2294 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 19,94,977. At present, there are 48,406 active cases in the state. With 4,516 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 18,94,839. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 473 new cases recorded in the day.

50 deaths — 8 from Mumbai, 7 from Nagpur, 4 each from Pune and Yavatmal, three each from Wardha, Solapur, Nashik, Thane and Ahmednagar, two each from Nanded, Osmanabad and Nandurbar and one each from Palghar, Satara and Bhandara were reported on Tuesday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 35 occurred in the last 48 hours, 5 in the last week and the rest in the period before. Until now, a total of 50,523 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 1,38,95,277 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 2,18,058 persons are under home quarantine, 1,996 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 14.36 per cent, 94.98 per cent, and 2.53 per cent respectively. As of 6 pm on Tuesday, 30,247 persons have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

COVID-19 situation in India

Currently, there are 1,05,81,837 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 1,02,28,753 patients have recovered while 1,52,556 fatalities have been reported. There are 2,00,528 active cases in the country. With 17,411 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 recovery rate soared to 96.66%. The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has touched 6,31,417.

71.76 per cent of the 10,064 new cases are from Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar and Tamil Nadu account for 71.76% of the recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 72.99 per cent of the 137 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand.

