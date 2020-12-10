Active COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra Fall To 73,166; Case Fatality Rate Stands At 2.57%

On Wednesday, December 9, 4981 more persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 18,64,348. At present, there are 73,166 active cases in the state. With 5111 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 17,42,191. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 716 new cases recorded in the day.

75 deaths - 15 from Mumbai, 8 from Nagpur, 7 from Satara, 6 from Sangli, 5 from Chandrapur, 4 from Pimpri Chinchwad, three each from Nashik, Solapur and Beed, two each from Yavatmal, Nanded, Aurangabad, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Thane and one each from Mira Bhayandar, Malegaon, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Parbhani, Latur, Osmanabad and Gondia were reported on Wednesday.

Until now, a total of 47,902 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 1,14,47,723 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 5,43,091 persons are under home quarantine, 5105 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 16.29%, 93.45%, and 2.57% respectively.

Read: Mumbai Sees 716 New COVID Cases; Tally Surges To 2,87,891 With 11,903 Active Cases

Today, newly 4981 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 5111 patients have been cured today. Totally 1742191 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 73166. The patient recovery rate in the state is 93.45%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) December 9, 2020

Read: SC Seeks Replies Of Centre, States On Aspects Of COVID-19 Guidelines, Fire Safety In Hospitals

COVID-19 situation in India

Currently, there are 97,35,850 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 92,15,581 patients have been discharged and 1,41,360 fatalities have been reported. There are 3,78,909 active cases in the country. With 36,635 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 94.66%. After 10,22,712 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of total tests has surged to 14,98,36,767.

75.11% of the 32,080 new cases are from Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan account for 76.37% of the recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, 76.3 percent of the 402 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Kerala, and Rajasthan.

Read: Four Trial Volunteers Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Develop Bell's Palsy, US FDA Clarifies