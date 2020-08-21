Active COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra Soar To 1.64 Lakh, Case Fatality Rate Drops To 3.30%

On Friday, August 21, Maharashtra recorded 14,161 new novel coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 6,57,450. At present, there are 1,64,562 active cases in the state. With 11,749 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 4,70,873.

339 deaths- 63 from Pune, 42 from Mumbai, 20 from Kolhapur, 18 from Pimpri Chinchwad, 17 each from Thane and Nagpur, 16 from Nashik, 13 from Satara, 12 from Sangli, 11 each from Navi Mumbai and Palghar, 9 from Beed, 8 each from Jalgaon and Solapur, 7 from Kalyan-Dombivali, 6 each from Panvel, Parbhani and Nanded, 5 each from Ulhasnagar, Mira Bhayandar, Dhule, Ratnagiri and Osmanabad, 4 from Ahmednagar, three from Raigad, two each from Jalna, Hingoli, Yavatmal and Washim and one each from Bhiwandi, Nandurbar, Aurangabad and Latur were reported on Friday.

Until now, a total of 21,698 persons have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 34,92,966 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 11,92,685 persons are under home quarantine, 35,132 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 18.82%, 71.62%, and 3.30% respectively.

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally Rises To 29 Lakhs; Recovery Rate At 78.28%

Today,newly14161 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly11749 patients have been cured today,totally470873 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are 164562The patient recovery rate in the state is 71.62%.#meechmazarakshak — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) August 21, 2020

Read: Heavy Rainfall Alert For Mumbai, Konkan

BMC issues appeal ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation refuted reports that the immersion of the Ganpati idol in the sea has been banned amid the COVID-19 crisis. Clarifying that the devotees staying within 1-2 km of the sea coast in Mumbai can immerse their idols in the sea, it advised people living in other areas to preferably immerse the Ganpati idol in their homes or the artificial ponds. The civic body urged the people to use the specially created 167 artificial ponds for the idol immersion.

The BMC appealed to the people to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi in a simple manner by avoiding crowds and taking adequate precautions as the threat of COVID-19 remains potent. It also requested the Mumbai residents to follow the instructions issued by the Maharashtra and civic administration. Reiterating its appeal, the BMC expressed hope that the Ganesh Chaturthi would be celebrated with social distancing, compulsory use of masks and sanitizers.

Read: Mumbai Sees 1406 New COVID Cases; City Tally Rises To 1,34,223 As Recovery Stays At 80%