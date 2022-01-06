Active Covid-19 Cases Touch 2,266 As AP Adds 547 Afresh

Active coronavirus cases went past the 2,000 mark to 2,266 in Andhra Pradesh as 547 fresh infections were reported in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.

According to the latest bulletin, 128 infected persons got cured, while one more succumbed in the state in 24 hours.

The cumulative Covid-19 positive count now increased to 20,78,923, the bulletin said.

The total recoveries touched 20,62,157, while the toll reached 14,500.

Chittoor district reported 96 fresh cases followed by Visakhapatnam with 89.

Krishna district registered 66, Guntur 49, East and West Godavari districts 43 each, SPS Nellore 42, Anantapuramu 36, Vizianagaram 25, Srikakulam 22, Prakasam and Kadapa 15 each.

Kurnool district logged six new infections.

Visakhapatnam district reported the lone Covid-19 death in a day.

