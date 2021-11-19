Active COVID-19 Infections Drop Below 9,000 In TN

Tamil Nadu continued to record a decline in new COVID-19 infections as active cases fell below the 9,000 mark on Friday, pushing the tally to 27,18,750.

The state recorded 772 cases and 13 deaths, taking the toll to 36,349 till date, a health department bulletin said.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 884 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,73,448 leaving 8,953 active infections, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,02,383 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,31,56,461.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 120 and 119 cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

As many as 18 districts reported below 10 COVID-19 infections, while Perambalur and Virudhunagar recorded zero new cases, the bulletin said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)