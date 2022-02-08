Active COVID-19 infections fall below 1 lakh in TN

Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI) Continuing to report a downward trend in daily COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday added 4,519 infections, including three returnees from West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, pushing the caseload to 34,20,505, the health department said.

As many as 37 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 37,809 till date, a medical bulletin said.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 20,237 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 32,92,559.

With the latest recoveries, the number of active cases in the state are 90,137.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new cases with 792 and 778, respectively, while the remaining was spread across other districts.

Mayiladuthurai recorded the least number of cases with 12 new infections getting reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,15,898 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,27,59,697, the bulletin said. PTI VIJ HDA HDA

