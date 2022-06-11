Active COVID-19 Infections In Tamil Nadu Touch 1,231

Tamil Nadu recorded 217 new coronavirus infections, including a returnee from Kerala, pushing the tally to 34,57,133 till date, while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Health Department said on Saturday.

The number of those who recuperated from the virus grew to 34,17,877 with 145 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 1,231 active infections, a bulletin said here.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 111. Chengalpet 33, Tiruvallur 14, Coimbatore and Kancheepuram added 24, Kanyakumari logged 6, Madurai and Tiruchirappalli added 10, Tirunelveli, Ranipet, Erode, Kallakurichi added eight, while Namakkal, Nilgiris, Perambalur, Salem, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Tuticorin, Tiruppur, Villupuram and Virudhunagar added one case each.

The State capital - Chennai - leads among districts with 684 active infections and overall 7,53,400 coronavirus cases.

Among those tested positive, 110 were men and 107 women.

A total of 13,939 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,67,71,977, the bulletin said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)