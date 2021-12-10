Active Covid Cases In AP Fall Below 2,000

Active coronavirus cases on Friday fell below the 2,000 mark to 1,989 in Andhra Pradesh after nine months.

The state reported 142 fresh infections, 188 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, the latest bulletin said.

It said the total Covid-19 positives now rose to 20,74,552 and recoveries to 20,58,101.

The death toll touched 14,462, the bulletin added.

Guntur district reported 28, East Godavari 21, West Godavari and Anantapuramu 17 each, Chittoor 14, Krishna 13 and Visakhapatnam 10 fresh cases.

The remaining six districts added less than seven new cases each.

Apart from Krishna, Chittoor district had one fresh Covid-19 death in a day.

