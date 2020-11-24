Active COVID Cases In Maharashtra Rise To 83,221 With 5,439 New Patients; 85036 Tests Done

On Tuesday, November 24, Maharashtra again saw a slight rise in the daily COVID-19 caseload with 5,439 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 17,89,800. At present, there are 83,221 active cases in the state. With 4,086 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 16,58,879.

Meanwhile, the number of daily deaths remained constant at 30. These include 19 deaths from Mumbai, 5 from Pune, three from Solapur, two from Pimpri Chinchwad and one from Satara. Until now, a total of 46,683 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. After 85,036 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state, the number of COVID-19 tests surged to 1,03,66,579.

While 5,36,649 persons are under home quarantine, 6,221 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 17.27 per cent, 92.69 per cent, and 2.61 per cent respectively. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the various measures taken to curb COVID-19 spread in the state. He mentioned that a task force has been set up to manage the distribution and vaccination in the state.

Read: Dharavi Reports Two New COVID-19 Cases

Maharashtra reports 5,439 new COVID-19 cases, 4,086 recoveries, and 30 deaths, says State Health Departement



Total cases: 17,89,800



Total recoveries: 16,58,879



Active cases: 83,221



Death toll: 46,683 pic.twitter.com/d6eVVFisP7 — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

Read: Pfizer, Moderna, Oxford, Sputnik V: As Covid Vaccines Publish Results, Here's What We Know

COVID-19 situation in India

Currently, there are 91,77,840 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 86,04,955 patients have been discharged and 1,34,218 fatalities have been reported. There are 4,38,667 active cases in the country. This marks the 17th day in a row when India has registered less than 50,000 daily cases. With 42,314 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 93.76 per cent. The country's cumulative tests reached 13,36,82,275 with 10,99,545 samples tested for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The tests per million have increased to 96,871 tests.

76 per cent of the newly recovered cases are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Delhi. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, and Rajasthan account for 77 per cent of the 37,975 cases reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 73.54 per cent of the 480 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, and Rajasthan.

Read: Maha: Nagpur Records 356 New COVID-19 Cases; 11 More Die