Active COVID Cases In Mumbai Drop To 8946; 2358 High-risk Contacts Traced In Last 24 Hrs

On Tuesday, 17 November, 541 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai propelling the city's COVID-19 tally to 2,70,654. At present, there are 8946 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital. The number of recovered soared to 2,47,339 after 1565 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 14 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, taking Mumbai's fatality toll to 10,596. 11 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

16,95,744 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till November 16. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.23% from November 10-November 16. As of 16 November, 3,342 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,806 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 8,695, 1,183, and 2,003 respectively.

While there are 449 active containment zones currently, 5,227 buildings have been sealed. 2,358 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 365 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 297 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district is 91%.

Read: Dharavi Reports Two New COVID-19 Cases

Read: Doubling Testing Capacity, Raising ICU Beds Among Steps To Tackle COVID Spike In Delhi: Govt

COVID-19 situation in India

Currently, there are 88,74,290 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 82,90,370 patients have been discharged and 1,30,519 fatalities have been reported. There are 4,53,401 cases in the country. This marks the 45th day in a row when India has registered more daily recoveries than daily active cases. With 40,791 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 93.42%. With a consistently high level of testing, a total of 12,65,42,907 novel coronavirus tests have been conducted till now.

73% of the newly recovered cases are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, West Bengal, and Delhi. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, and Rajasthan account for 75% of the 29,163 cases reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 78% of the 449 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Odisha, Punjab, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh.

Read: PM Modi Says COVID-19 Has Given Us Opportunity To Set 'new Protocols' In Every Field