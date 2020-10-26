Activist Detained For Hoisting Tricolour Outside PDP's Office, Slams Mufti's Remarks

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has been witnessing massive protests and rallies over PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti's comments against the tricolour. Several activists have been staging sit-in protests outside the PDP Chief's office proudly displaying the national flag, while others are taking to streets organising massive 'Tiranga rallies' across Jammu and Srinagar.

On Monday morning, during one such protest, a solo woman activist was detained by the J&K Police as she tried to hoist the tricolour outside Mufti's office.

"You are arresting those who fly the national flag? Why am I being arrested? What crime have I committed?" asked the woman activist after being detained.

In response to Mufti remarks, the J&K BJP has filed a complaint against her to the Election Commission and has also asked the authority to derecognise her party for her 'seditious comments'.

BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina while speaking on the activist's arrest said, "Today is accession day. On this day, our Jammu and Kashmir acceded to the Indian domain in 1947. From that day we are an integral part of India. Our Jammu and Kashmir is the property of 130 crores of Indians, it is not the property of Mehbooba Mufti or Farooq Abdullah."

Mehbooba Mufti's remark

Addressing the first press conference since her release from detention, Mufti, said that she would raise the Indian tricolour only when the Jammu-Kashmir state flag 'comes back'. Asserting that the state flag forged the relation of the Union territory with India, Mufti said that she would strive to get back Article 370.

"They themselves desecrated the Constitution...What do they expect from us? My flag is this (pointing to the flag of erstwhile state of J&K kept on the table in front of her) and our relations with the country’s flag have been established by this flag. When this flag comes back, we'll raise that flag (tricolour) too. Until we get our own flag back, we won't raise any other flag. When this flag comes in our hand, we will raise that flag too," said Mufti.

