Activist Reacts To Hyderabad Horror And Growing Incidents Of Crime Against Women

General News

Women's Activist Shamina Shafiq has slammed the police for its delayed action as the action taken after the crime is conducted doesn't hold any justice

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Women activist Shamina Shafiq has condemned the growing incidents of crime against women. She has said that such wolves under the skin of humans should be brought to justice. Shafiq has slammed the police for its delayed action as the action taken after the crime is conducted doesn't hold any justice because the woman who suffers the atrocities and many times dies in the process, is not alive to see whether the convicts have been punished or not. Hence the police should always be on the move to prevent such crimes from happening.

