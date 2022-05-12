Activist RP Singh Invites Owaisi To Gyanvapi Mosque, 'Can Give Enough Proof For My Claims'

Activist Ram Prasad Singh invited AIMIM chief Asadudin Owaisi to Gyanvapi on Thursday. Claiming that Owaisi was seeing the Mosque in a Temple, RP Singh produced pictorial evidence to support his claim. Pointing at the pictures that he clicked in the year 1991, Singh highlighted how it was a structure of the Hindu temple, with a tomb later built on the top, to give it the look of a Mosque.

"Owaisi Ji should come and see for himself...In the whole structure, even today...be it on the inside, the outside or even the place where they recite namaz, you will find Swastik, Om and other Hindu signs," the activist said, adding that the community always sought proof but never saw it as proof. He further said, "You are asking for one, I can give you hundreds and thousands of proof to support my claim."

Owaisi refutes claim of temple ever existing

Asaduddin Owaisi in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV said that he has all the rights to be apprehensive about the Gyanvapi mosque claiming, "In 1948 December in a cowardly way, idols were placed inside my Babri Masjid and I was stopped from going in for Namaz...On December 6, 1992, Babri Masjid was demolished. This has happened with me, and I will not let another Masjid of mine- the Gyanvapi- be demolished or taken away."

The AIMIM supremo's statement came as the court in Varanasi allowed the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque. The survey has to be completed by the designated Advocate Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra with Additional Court Commissioner - Vishal Singh by May 17. The court had ordered the survey in April, but it could not happen, as the Commissioner was stopped from entering the premises, after which the matter was taken to the court.

The survey has been ordered in response to a petition filed by a number of women from Delhi before a court in Varanasi on April 18, 2021, seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. They contended that an image of Goddess Shringar Gauri existed at the spot since times immemorial and urged the court to ascertain the same.