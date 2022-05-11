Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on May 11, Uttar Pradesh-based social activist Ram Prasad Singh exuded confidence about the evidence in the Gyanvapi mosque case. RP Singh provided evidence to the petitioners who moved a local court on April 18, 2021, seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman, and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. They contended that an image of Goddess Shringar Gauri existed at the spot since times immemorial and urged the court to ascertain the same.

Social activist RP Singh said, “There are proper shreds of evidence of Hindu idols inside the mosque premises. The photographs are 30-year-old and they are identical to the Gyanvapi mosque. The western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque demonstrates the Hindu archetype and if we go inside the mosque, we will be able to find broken pieces of Shiva Lingas and idols of our gods.”

RP Singh further added, “The court can either rely on these photographs or can remove barricades and examine the mosque. I am 100% sure of them being identical. Based on this evidence, the court appointed officials and lawyers to inspect the Mosque along with a plea seeking access to the Hindu Temple behind it.”

The social activist added, “Now they have installed 30 feet tall barricades with 15 feet fencing all around the Gyanvapi mosque. However, we are just demanding to open locks to conduct videography. We can find stones and broken idols of our gods underground if we are allowed to enter.”

Order passed to survey Gyanvapi Mosque

A plea was submitted before the court to perform daily worship of the Hindu deities, whose idols are located on the outer walls of the Gyanvapi Mosque. Currently, the devotees are allowed access to the Shringar Gauri Temple only on Chaitra Navratri. The plea was filed on the basis of the argument that the Shringar Gauri has been existing at the spot since time immemorial and asked the court to ascertain the same.

The petitioners representing the Kashi Vishwanath temple are claiming that the Mosque resides on the land belonging to the Hindus whereas the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid has argued against it.

The Mosque management committee on Sunday moved the district court against the survey and also asked for the removal of the current court commissioner - Ajay Kumar Mishra.

