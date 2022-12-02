Actor Nora Fatehi Appears Before ED In Money Laundering Case Linked To Conman Sukesh

In another development in the extortion case, Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi on Friday again arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office for questioning in Rs 200-crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

According to the sources, the central investigation agency is probing Nora to collect more information regarding the money trail in the extortion case. The investigation agency has already filed a chargesheet in connection to the case naming actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in the case.

Notably, Nora Fatehi was also questioned by the ED in the case earlier as well.

Nora Fatehi given clean chit

Earlier in September, actor Nora Fatehi's team issued a statement claiming that she was given a clean chit by the ED in the Rs 200 crore scam case. According to her team, the Delhi police stated that Nora was not involved in the conspiracy surrounding the arrested conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. It was also mentioned that she wasn't aware of the crime syndicate that was being planned by conman Sukesh.

The development came after the Bollywood actor was questioned for over six hours by the Delhi Police EOW in connection to the case. Her interrogation took place after Jacqueline Fernandez was quizzed for nearly eight hours in the same case.