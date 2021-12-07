Actor Sahil Khan Granted Pre-arrest Bail By Bombay HC In Abetment To Suicide Case

Actor and fitness enthusiast Sahil Khan was granted pre-arrest bail by the Bombay HC on Tuesday in the Manoj Patil abetment to suicide case. Khan had filed for anticipatory bail before the court after ex-Mr India contest winner Manoj Patil claimed that he had attempted to commit suicide over prolonged harassment by the former. A First Information Report (FIR) had been filed against him at the Oshiwara police station in the matter.

During the hearing, Sahil Khan's senior counsel Rajiv Chavan argued that the complaint against his client was 'false and malafide' and had been made keeping in mind 'past grudges'. He also contended the Session Court's decision to deny him pre-arrest bail saying that the court had erred in its order. Given that Manoj Patil, who had filed the case against his client was still alive, IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide) is wrongly and arbitrarily applied, he contended. Chavan also cited that his client had no criminal antecedents and was working hard to become a 'youth icon.'

After the hearing, the Bombay HC accepted Chavan's argument saying that the offence of abetment of suicide cannot be applied since there is no death of the person who allegedly attempted to commit suicide. Granting the pre-arrest bail for Rs 25,000 PR bond and surety, Sahil Khan has been asked to refrain from making any statements about the complainant on social media or otherwise.

Manoj Patil suicide controversy

On August 16, former Mr India Manoj Patil allegedly tried committing suicide at his Oshiwara residence by overdosing on sleeping pills. This came after he submitted a letter to the Oshiwara police demanding action against Sahil Khan for allegedly defaming him on social media and purportedly creating problems in his professional life.

Similar accusations were highlighted in his suicide note, however, Patil survived and was rushed to the Cooper Hospital in time. As the controversy grew, Sahil Khan shared a note on his Instagram alleging that 'someone' (Manoj Patil) was involved in a Steroid racket and he would expose them all.

Ultimately, the Mumbai Police has lodged a case against actor Sahil Khan in connection with the alleged suicide attempt. Three other persons were also named in the case.

Image: ANI, Instagram/Sahil Khan, Representative