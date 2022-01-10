Actor Siddharth Hurls Allegedly Lewd Slur At Badminton Star Saina Nehwal, NCW Seeks FIR

Actor Siddharth landed in trouble on Monday after he attacked ace Badminton player Saina Nehwal with a crass and sexually derogatory comment online. The 'Rang De Basanti' actor has been receiving brickbats on social media for his response to a tweet by Nehwal where she was referring to PM Modi's recent security breach in Punjab.

In her tweet, Saina had condemned the security lapse in the Prime Minister's security during his visit to Ferozepur on January 5. Saina had tweeted, "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi (sic)."

Criticizing Saina's concern for the premier, Siddharth wrote, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India Shame on you #Rihanna."

'Cock’ is a slang used for the male sexual organ. By twisting the badminton term ‘shuttlecock’, Siddharth tried to humiliate the star player. The derogatory remark took netizens by shock as many were left disgusted by the actor's tweet calling it sexist, crass, and sexually harassing.

National Commission for Women seeks action against Siddharth

Siddharth is now facing the heat from Rekha Sharma, chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), who took serious note of the offense and wrote to the Maharashtra DGP, seeking an FIR against the actor. The Commission has sought prompt and strict action against Siddharth for his outrageous remark against Saina Nehwal on social media.

This man needs a lesson or two. @TwitterIndia why this person's account still exists?..taking it up with Concerned police. https://t.co/qZD2NY5n3X — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) January 10, 2022

"The National Commission for Women has come across a post of Indian actor Siddharth using lewd comments on Twitter on the post of Ms. Saina Nehwal. The comment is misogynist and outrageous to the modesty of a woman amounting to disrespect and insult to the dignity of women on social media platforms. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director-General of Police Maharashtra to immediately investigate the matter and register FIR under relevant provisions of the law," a press note by the NCW read.

Sharma has also written to Resident Grievance Officer of Twitter India to immediately block Siddharth's account and take appropriate action against him for posting the offensive remark.