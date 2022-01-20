Actor Siddharth Summoned Over Derogatory Remark Against Saina Nehwal

In the latest development, actor Siddharth has been summoned by the Tamil Nadu police in connection to his lewd remark against badminton ace Saina Nehwal over PM Modi's security breach in Punjab. Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jival informed that the summon was issued to the actor following the complaint lodged by the Hyderabad Police. Further, he informed that no criminal action would be taken against Siddharth and that he would face action only for defamation, as per legal opinion.

"Following a complaint filed in Hyderabad police, we have issued a summon of actor Siddharth to record his statement. As per the legal opinion, action can be taken only for defamation and no criminal action can be taken against him", said Chennai Commissoner of Police Shankar Jiwal.

Earlier on January 12, the Hyderabad cyber police registered a case against actor Siddharth for his tweet about badminton player Saina Nehwal under section 67 of the IT Act and IPC section 509 (insult to modest of woman). KVM Prasad, Additional DCP, Cyber Crime Wing, Detective Department, Hyderabad had told ANI, "A woman named Prerna approached Cyber Crime Wing and lodged a complaint against actor Sidharth for his sexist remarks against shuttler Saina Nehwal on Twitter."

Siddharth's lewd remark against Saina Nehwal

Siddharth had tweeted, “Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna,” in response to Nehwal’s tweet that read, “No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists.”

Later he apologised to Nehwal for his ‘rude joke’ and wrote, “As for the joke... If a joke needs to be explained, then it wasn't a very good joke to begin with. Sorry about a joke that didn't land. I, however, must insist my wordplay and humour had none of the malicious intent that so many people from all quarters have attributed to it.”

Responding to the actor's apology, Saina Nehwal had stated she was happy to know Siddharth issued a public apology for his unsavory remarks on her.