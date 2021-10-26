Actor Vijay Moves Madras HC To Expunge 'critical Remarks' By Judge On Import Tax Petition

On October 25, Tamil actor Vijay moved the Madras High Court seeking to expunge all critical and adverse remarks levelled against him by Justice SM Subramaniam in July 2021 while hearing his earlier petition for entry tax relief for his luxurious Rolls Royce Ghost imported from England.

Senior Advocate Vijay Narayan, appearing for the actor, submitted that the actor had paid the full entry tax of ₹32 lakh for the vehicle and insisted on expunging the judge's remarks directed at the celebrated actor.

The actor's counsel told the Madras HC that the remarks had caused immense distress to Vijay and also tarnished his reputation and implicated him as a criminal. Vijay's counsel said that the actor has paid the fine amount of ₹1 lakh, in addition to paying the entire entry tax for the car, and has filed an appeal objecting to certain aspects of the Madras HC decree.

In July 2021, a single-judge bench passed an order criticising Vijay for challenging the levy of entry tax on his Rolls Royce and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh, in the guise of contribution to the Chief Minister's Corona Relief Fund. Justice Subramaniam had said that the actor is expected to 'pay tax promptly and punctually' and should not be confined to being a 'reel life hero'.

The Madras HC had said,

Tax evasion is to be construed as an anti-national habit, attitude and mindset and unconstitutional. These actors are portraying themselves as champions to bring social justice to society. Their pictures are against corrupt activities in society. But, they are evading tax and acting in a manner, which is not in consonance with the provisions of the statutes.

"Adverse remarks (by Justice Subramaniam) created negative publicity for actor Vijay": Senior Advocate Narayan

While Advocate Narayan submitted that the July order contained 'adverse remarks which created negative publicity for the actor', he further contended that it was not a court of law's prerogative to 'decide if a rich person should buy a car or a bungalow.' Notably, Vijay's counsel asserted that he did not attempt to evade tax payment but merely exercised the constitutional right to challenge the levy of tax.

"This kind of philosophy is not for the court to make," actor Vijay's counsel said.

Senior Advocate Narayan added, "Justice Subramaniam has made wholly justified remarks against the actor and portrayed him and the entire film industry as anti-national although no such remarks were made against similar cases filed by other importers."

The court has reserved the order on the latest petition for a later date.