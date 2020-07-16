Actual COVID Caseload Stands At 3.3 Lakh, Over 6 Lakh Patients Recovered: Health Ministry

The pro-active measures by the central government and the state government managed to decrease the active COVID-19 infections in India, the health ministry mentioned in a statement, adding that the actual caseload of COVID-19 patients in the country is only 3,31,146. However, the highest single-day spike of 32,695 COVID19 cases and 606 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in India. Total positive cases stand at 9,68,876 including 3,31,146 active cases, 6,12,815 cured/ discharged/ migrated and 24,915 deaths.

Additionally, the hospital infrastructure to treat COVID-19 consists of 1381 dedicated COVID hospitals in Category I, 3100 dedicated COVID healthcare centres in category II, 10,367 COVID care centres in category III. They together have a capacity of 46,666 ICU beds.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 63.24%. The recoveries/deaths ratio is 96.09%. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu continue to be the worst affected, constituting 48.15% of the country’s total active caseload.

22 States Doing Over 140 COVID Tests Per Day Per Million

As many as 22 states are doing more than 140 COVID-19 tests per day per million in line with the comprehensive testing guidance note by the WHO, the Health Ministry said, while advising the remaining ones to increase testing accordingly.

Explaining if India was testing adequately, Rajesh Bhushan, officer on special duty in the Health Ministry, said a guidance note by the World Health Organization underlined the need for comprehensive surveillance and testing of suspected cases.

