Activist Brinda Adige Welcomes SC's Decision To Dismiss Nirbhaya Convict's Plea

Women's rights activist Brinda Adige on Wednesday, December 18, welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss the review petition of the Nirbhaya Case convict. Earlier On Wednesday, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna dismissed the review petition of Akshay Singh, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. This comes after the apex court heard the arguments of AP Singh, the counsel for the accused and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who argued for the Delhi police. The bench stated that all the aspects of the case had already been dealt with by the trial court, High Court and the SC. The apex court contended that there was no merit in the plea.