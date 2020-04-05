The Debate
Ad Guru Piyush Pandey's House All Set For PM Modi's '9pm-9minutes' Covid Call; Here's How

General News

Responding to PM Modi's clarion call to unite against the Coronavirus pandemic on April 5, advertising guru Piyush Pandey's Goa residence is all prepped

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:

Responding to PM Modi's clarion call to unite against the COVID-19 pandemic on April 5, advertising guru Piyush Pandey's Goa residence is all prepped for the 'lights out' at 9 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5 and requested them to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus. Piyush Pandey shared a video of the small lamps installed at his balconies that would be lit in solidarity during the 9 pm lights out.

Read: These 11 FAQs Will Clear All Doubts About PM Modi's 9pm Coronavirus Appeal As India Unites

PM Modi's appeal

PM Modi in his third COVID-19 speech said, "On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights." In his appeal, PM Modi reiterated people to maintain social distancing and keep off from the streets.

Read: COVID-19 Doubling Rate At 4.1 After Tablighi Jamaat, Otherwise Would Be 7.4: Health Min

First Published:
