Ad Guru Piyush Pandey's House All Set For PM Modi's '9pm-9minutes' Covid Call; Here's How

Responding to PM Modi's clarion call to unite against the COVID-19 pandemic on April 5, advertising guru Piyush Pandey's Goa residence is all prepped for the 'lights out' at 9 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5 and requested them to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus. Piyush Pandey shared a video of the small lamps installed at his balconies that would be lit in solidarity during the 9 pm lights out.

PM Modi's appeal

PM Modi in his third COVID-19 speech said, "On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights." In his appeal, PM Modi reiterated people to maintain social distancing and keep off from the streets.

