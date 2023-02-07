Adani Crisis Wanes, But Opposition Calls For Key Meet On Tuesday Over Demand For JPC

The Opposition parties are going to meet on Tuesday at 10 AM to decide on the strategy regarding their demand for the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the Adani-Hinderburg issue.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh informed about the Opposition meeting claiming that there have been no efforts from the government side to break the "logjam" caused by its refusal to "allow Opposition to even raise its demand for JPC" into alleged Adani scam.

Today Oppn parties meet at 10am to decide the day's strategy. No effort from the Govt to break the logjam caused by its refusal to allow Oppn to even raise its demand for a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam. Oppn wants Parliament to function, but Modi Sarkar is afraid! — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 7, 2023

Notably, the Opposition has been demanding a committee constituted by the Supreme Court or a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) in the Adani-Hinderburg row. On Monday, when the proceeding of the Parliamentary Houses begin after the weekend break, Opposition parties staged protests demanding the JPC probe into the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani Group.

In Lok Sabha, the Opposition members primarily Congress MPs came to the Well in shouting slogans such as "Adani sarkar shame-shame" and demanding a probe into the tanking of the Adani Group shares. Following the logjam in both Houses, the proceedings were adjourned for the day.

It is pertinent to mention that the Opposition meeting comes at a time when Adani shares are showing an upward trend on the stock market. On Tuesday morning, Adani Enterprises Ltd shares opened with a 10% increase on Feb 7 at Rs 1,721. Adani Transmission shares show an increase of 5% on Tuesday morning (10:15 AM) pricing at Rs 1,319.