Adani Group Details Seizure Of Unsafe Containers At Mundra Port; Lauds Agencies' Diligence

A joint team of the Customs and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized several containers from the Mundra Port on Thursday under the concerns of undeclared hazardous cargo. Confirming about the development, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) which also runs the port, said that it has extended all the possible assistance to the operation and further thanked the personnel for their coordinated action.

Providing further information on the operations, it said that the team seized a total of 8 containers from a foreign vessel under the suspect of containing potentially radioactive substances. "While the cargo was listed as Non-Hazardous, the seized containers had Hazard Class 7 markings and were en route from Karachi in Pakistan to Shanghai in China", it added.

Later on, receiving instructions from the authorities, the port officials offloaded the container and later moved it for further inspection.

"APSEZ extended all assistance possible for this operation and thanks the Customs and DRI personnel for their quick and coordinated action. We salute their alert diligence and will continue to fully assist any action that keeps India safe. The Adani Group takes national security very seriously and will not allow it to be compromised in any way", the statement said.

Heroin containers seized at Mundra Port

Earlier in September, a team of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized two containers carrying 2,988.21 kg of heroin at Mundra Port. It was found stuffed into containers with semi-processed talc stones from Afghanistan and was supposed to be shipped to Mundra via the Bandar Abbas port in Iran. Ever since the heroine haul took place, APSEZ had stopped handling export-import containerised cargo from countries like Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan from November 15.

Image: PTI