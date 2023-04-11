Adani Group Gives Sharp Reaction To Financial Times For 'misleading Narrative' On FDIs

The Adani Group, led by industrialist Gautam Adani, on Tuesday, issued a statement over a report published by Financial Times which alleged that the conglomerate received funding from offshore companies linked to the industrialist's family. Reacting to the allegations of receiving funds to the tune of $2.6 billion in five years as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), the Adani Group said that the report bears "fundamental misunderstandings" of its disclosures and that it has had a "reputational impact on Adani Group companies."

According to the Financial Times report titled Indian Data Reveals Adani empire’s reliance on offshore funding, the FDI from the said offshore companies made up 45.5% of the FDI received out of the $5.7 billion received by the Adani Group between 2017 and 2022. The report even claimed that the actual "funds of unclear provenance" could be much higher "given FDI data only captures a portion of overseas investment."

Adani Group explains source of FDI inflow

In a letter addressed to the Financial Times, the Adani Group explained the source of the foreign investment, which is the sale of a 20% stake in Adani Green Energy to a French firm.

"As publicly disclosed on 18 Jan 2021 and 23 Jan 2021, the Adani Group’s promoters raised USD 2 Bn through the sale of a 20% stake in Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) to TotalEnergies of France (then Total Renewables SAS), a fact the Financial Times contemporaneously reported but chose to ignore completely in the 22 March 2023 story," the conglomerate said in its media statement. "Further, in Oct 2019, the promoters had raised USD ~700 Mn through the sale of a 37.4% stake in Adani Total Gas Ltd," the statement further read.

"These funds were reinvested by promoter entities to support the growth of new business and in portfolio companies such as Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd and Adani Power Ltd. The promoter entities have had substantial holdings in Adani companies, which have increased over time. It is through the timely use of funds received through the sale of equity that these entities have been able to increase their investments," the Group further explained.

The Adani Group said that the report is a mendacious, deliberate effort to attempt to paint the Adani family and the Adani Group in "the worst possible light" and asked the outlet to take down the story.