Adani Group Issues Statement On Mundra Port Drug Bust: 'APSEZ Has No Policing Authority'

The Adani Group on Wednesday issued a statement pertaining to the Mundra Port drug bust after it was subjected to a massive social media campaign. Issuing the statement on Twitter, the Adani Group said that a joint operation was carried out by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs on September 16, 2021. The operation led to a major bust wherein a large cache of contraband heroin from two containers arrived from Afghanistan at the Mundra Port.

The Adani Group has hailed the authorities for seizing the contraband shipment and apprehending the accused. The statement further added that only government authorities like Customs and DRI are allowed to open, examine and seize the unlawful cargo. It further said that port operators in the country are not authorised to examine a container as their role is limited to running the port.

Adani Group issues statement on Mundra Port drug haul

Media statement on the malicious social media campaign against the Adani Group on the seizure of illegal drugs at Mundra Port. pic.twitter.com/z4gutdzKyK — Adani Group (@AdaniOnline) September 21, 2021

Slamming the social media propaganda peddled against it, the Adani Group has said that Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is just a port operator that provides services to shipping lines.

"We sincerely hope that this statement will put to rest the motivated, malicious and false propaganda being run on social media against the Adani Group," it said. "We have no policing authority over the containers or the millions of tonnes of cargo that pass through the terminals in Mundra 0r any of our ports," the statement added.

Mundra Port drug bust

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 2,988.21 kg heroin worth Rs 15,000 crore from two containers at the Mundra port in Gujarat's Kutch district and subsequently arrested a couple that runs an import firm from Chennai, officials said today. The heroin originated in Afghanistan and was shipped from Bandar Abbas Port, Iran to Mundra Port. Reports stated that the DRI conducted searches in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Gandhidham and Mandvi in Gujarat. The investigation conducted so far has also revealed the involvement of Afghan nationals, who are under investigation.

With inputs from agencies