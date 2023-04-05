Adani Port Ends FY23 On A New High, Sets New Operational Performance

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, the largest integrated transport Utility in India and a part of the diversified Adani Group, handled 32 MMT of total cargo in March 2023, implying a Y-o-Y growth of 9.5%. For the first time since July 2022, the volumes crossed the 30 MMT mark. With 339 MMT in FY23 (April 2022- March 2023), APSEZ recorded its largest port cargo ever which is a good 9% YOY growth.

Adani Ports has been continuously increasing its market share for the past years, outperforming India’s cargo volume growth. The APSEZ’s flagship port, Mundra, is outpacing all its closest rivals and continues to be the largest port in the nation in terms of volume handled. Mundra’s infrastructure meets the world’s standards and provides service levels on par with those of its global competitors, making it India’s gateway for container goods.

About Container Volumes handled

The overall container volumes handled by APSEZ in India jumped to 8.6 MTUs (+5.5% YOY), including 6.6 MTEUs at Mundra alone. It continues to be India’s largest seaport with 155 MMT of total cargo handled during the year. The logistics business segment also had a record year. The container rakes handled during the year achieved a new milestone crossing 500,000 TEUs, while the Bulk cargo transported exceeded 14 MMT, implying a 62% Y-O-Y jump.

This financial year witnessed APSEZ setting some new milestones on the count of ships docked (6,573), rakes service ( 40,482), and the trucks, trailers and tankers handled (48,89,941). Adani Ports serviced 3,068 unique customers across its different business units. An increase in cargo volume at ports reflects the country's economic prosperity.

Almost 95% of the trade volumes in India are carried through maritime transport. So, having world-class mega ports is imperative for the Indian coastline. APSEZ has strategically built a string of ports across the Indian coastline along with ICDs (inland container depots) and warehouses, woven intricately with self-owned rakes, covering around 90% of the country’s hinterland.

The capability to maintain deep draft ports enables APSEZ’s customers to bring larger vessel parcels, thereby lowering their overall logistics cost. The lower logistics costs allow businesses to export goods, boosting the domestic economy and raising the employment rate in the process. Mundra handled the deepest container vessel MSC Washington with an arrival draft of 17.0 meters – ever handled by any Indian port, and the largest vessel, MSC Fatma, with a vessel length of 366 m and carrying capacity of 15,194 TEUs.

The port also docked its first LNG-fueled vessel, Aframax Crude Oil Tanker, at its SPM facility. The draft is 14 meters long with a total displacement of 1,26,810 MT. Among India’s ports that can handle cape-size vessels with deeper drafts, Krishnapatnam Port has the highest departure draft recorded in Indian maritime history. A fully loaded cape-size vessel, MV NS Hairun, with a maximum draft of 17.85 meters sailed out from the port with 168,100 MT of iron ore. It received the largest parcel size of gypsum MV SHINYO GUARDIAN with 163,781 MT.

Busy traffic was witnessed at other ports as well with Dahej receiving “MV STAR OPHELIA” carrying 1.24 lakh MT of gypsum cargo, Kattupalli handling the largest dry bulk parcel size vessel, MS Tristar Dugon, with a 76,250 MT discharge of gypsum and Hazira getting the largest over-dimensional cargo (OCD) with a volume of 45752 cubic meters. The engagement with container lines and the resolve to deliver on commitments has led to more new services at APSEZ terminals, raising volumes. While Hazira reported the highest-ever sugar cargo volume of 1.15 MMT as compared to its previous best of 0.95 MMT, Krishnapatnam recorded an all-time high gypsum discharge of 1.17 MMT.

Gangavaram dispatched the highest amount of alumina bulkers on a single day whereas Dhamra exported 1,57,000 MT of iron ore on MV Mojo, which sailed out with a deep draft of 17 meters, and Kattupalli posted a 58% rise in container volume. The engagement with container lines and the resolve to deliver on commitments has led to more new services at APSEZ terminals, raising volumes. While Hazira reported the highest-ever sugar cargo volume of 1.15 MMT as compared to its previous best of 0.95 MMT, Krishnapatnam recorded an all-time high gypsum discharge of 1.17 MMT.

Gangavaram dispatched the highest amount of alumina bulkers on a single day whereas Dhamra exported 1,57,000 MT of iron ore on MV Mojo, which sailed out with a deep draft of 17 meters, and Kattupalli posted a 58% rise in container volume. Mundra has the fastest turnaround time for vessels allowing ships to berth immediately. With a focus on improving operational efficiencies along with customer-oriented initiatives, it has achieved remarkable feats and created new benchmarks.

It handled the highest-ever RO-RO volume of 2.09 lakh cars in this financial year as compared to the previous high of 1.87 lahks. This rise is the result of the confidence shown by the long-time customer Maruti Suzuki India Limited. APSEZ consistently works on cargo diversification at all its ports.

This year, Krishnapatnam Port successfully added soybeans, edible oil and sugar to its cargo portfolio while Dighi Port handled sugar, for the first time and Dhamra its first rice vessel for export to Bangladesh. APSEZ’s achievement underlines its ability to adapt to fast-paced changes due to the global market and geopolitical volatility and continue its journey towards sustainable growth. Improved port infrastructure means better logistics performance and higher seaborne trade and economic growth, the key to India becoming a $5 trillion economy.

About Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), a part of the globally diversified Adani Group has evolved from a port company to an Integrated Transport Utility providing an end-to-end solution from its port gate to customer gate. It is the largest port developer and operator in India with 6 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Dahej, Tuna and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa and Dighi in Maharashtra) and 5 ports and terminals on the East coast of India (Dhamra in Odisha, Gangavaram, and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamilnadu) representing 24% of the country's total port volumes, thus providing capabilities to handle vast amounts of cargo from both coastal areas and the hinterland. The company is also developing two transhipment ports at Vizhinjam, Kerala and Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The Ports to Logistics Platform comprising port facilities, and integrated logistics capabilities including multimodal logistics parks, Grade A warehouses, and industrial economic zones, puts us in an advantageous position as India stands to benefit from an impending overhaul in global supply chains. Our vision is to be the largest ports and logistics platform in the world in the next decade. With a vision to turn carbon neutral by 2025, APSEZ was the first Indian port and third in the world to sign up for the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) committing to emission reduction targets to control global warming at 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.