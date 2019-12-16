Adani Transmission Receives Letter Of Intent For Transmission Project In Maharashtra

The largest private sector power transmission company in India, Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) on Monday, December 16, received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd to start a transmission project in Maharashtra. As per reports, the ATL will build, own, operate and maintain the project for a period of around 35 years. Further, the project 'Kharghar Vikhroli Transmission Pvt Ltd' will be the first-ever 400-kilovolt substation facility in Mumbai.

About the project

According to a statement made by the ATL, the project comprises of 34 km of 400 kV and 220 kV transmission lines along with 400 kV gas-insulated substation (GIS) at Vikhroli in Mumbai. According to the company, the project is "critical" as the existing capacity of transmission corridor is not sufficient to carry further power into the city. "It will enable additional power to be brought into Mumbai and thus help in meeting the future demand of the city," the statement read.

Further reports stated that the project has been awarded through tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process. "This win in Maharashtra will not only help the company reinforce its position as the largest private sector transmission company operating in India but also allow an additional source of power and bring down the cost of power for the citizens of Mumbai," ATL said in its statement.

About ATL

The Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) is the transmission and distribution business arm of Adani Group. It has a cumulative transmission network of 14,738 circuit km of which 11,477 circuit km is operational and 3,261 circuit km at various stages of construction. In August last year, the firm had bought Reliance Infrastructure’s Mumbai power distribution business for Rs 12,100 crore. At present, ATL caters to 3 million customers in Mumbai through its distribution business. Earlier this week, ATL agreed to sell a 25.1 per cent stake in its Mumbai power distribution business to Qatar Investment Authority for Rs 3,200 crore.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)