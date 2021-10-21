Adar Poonawalla Lauds PM Modi's 'exemplary Leadership' For 100 Cr Vaccination Milestone

On October 21, the amount of COVID-19 vaccination doses delivered in India surpassed 100 crores. The one billion goal was achieved despite a number of challenges, including supply constraints, distribution issues, and widespread vaccine apprehension in some sections of the country. As India scripted history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and announced this feat.

PM Modi put up a tweet today saying, “India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury”

Adar Poonawalla responds to PM Modi's tweet on 100 crore vaccination in India milestone

To this, Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Serum Institute of India, replied on Twitter. Serum Institute of India manufactured the COVID-19 vaccine COVISHIELD in bulk. He wrote, 'My heartiest congratulations, Shri @narendramodi Ji, as India crosses 1 billion doses of COVID vaccine inoculations today under your exemplary leadership. I also congratulate all the GOI ministries, agencies, & healthcare workers for their relentless efforts during this pandemic.'

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign in India began on January 16, 2021. Front-line workers have been eligible for vaccination since February 2. The vaccine campaign was widened on March 1 to include anyone over the age of 60 and those over 45 with a list of 20 comorbidities. From April 1, it was extended to all people above the age of 45. COVID-19 vaccine became available to all people above the age of 18 on May 1. Additionally, according to current data, the first dosage of the vaccine has been provided to 75% of all adults in the country, while 31% of the eligible population has gotten both doses.

Mansukh Mandaviya pays visit to COVID-19 War Room in Delhi

Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, paid a visit to the COVID-19 War Room in Delhi to commemorate India's great achievement of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations. Mandaviya talked with the employees and handed out sweets. During the celebrations, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan was also present. Since the vaccine campaign began in January, India has administered over 100 crore COVID-19 shots, achieving the feat on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya paid a visit to Delhi Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital to congratulate health workers today.

Union Health Minister said, "After 100 crore doses are administered, we will go in mission mode to ensure that those who have taken their first dose take their second dose too to ensure they are protected against COVID-19."

