Adar Poonawalla Shares Old Pic As Father Cyrus Accorded Padma Bhushan; 'My Hero & Mentor'

At the outset of the Government of India's announcement over the recipients of the prestigious Padma Awards, CEO of Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla sent out his congratulatory note to beneficiaries. On the eve of the 73rd Republic Day, the Centre had announced the recipients of the prestigious Padma Awards which included the Managing Director of SII Dr Cyrus Poonawalla.

Taking to Twitter, the scion attached an image, in what appears to be from his childhood along with his parents and wrote, 'My heartiest congratulations to all the deserving individuals who will receive the Padma awards this year. I thank the government of India for acknowledging my mentor, my hero, my father, Dr Cyrus Poonawalla.'

Padma Awards 2022

Ahead of the 73rd Republic Day, the Government of India announced the recipients of the prestigious Padma awards. Padma Awards - the highest civilian Awards of the country - are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field.

A total of 129 individuals have been conferred with one of the highest civilian awards in their respective fields across three categories- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. Here is a look at the winners who have been recognised in the field of Science and Engineering along with Trade and Industry.

Awardees of Padma Awards

Cyrus Poonawalla along with Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will be conferred with the Padma Bhushan alongside six other winners in the field of Trade and Industry. Further, eight individuals will be conferred with the Padma Awards in two categories for their contributions in the field of Science and Engineering. Notably, Bharat Biotech's Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella are also set to be accorded the Padma Bhushan.

While Google CEO Sundar Pichai will receive Padma Bhushan, in the field of Trade and Industry, Indo-Japanese Ryuko Hira, Naari Shakti's Muktamani Devi, Veteran journalist & educationist Jagjit Singh Dardi and Rupa's CMD Prahlad Rai Agarwala are set to receive Padma Shri.