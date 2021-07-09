Adar Poonawalla Welcomes New Health Minister; Says 'looking Forward To Your Leadership'

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, on Thursday, took to Twitter to congratulate new Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and asserted that he is looking forward to work under his leadership as the country 'navigates through this pandemic.' It is to be noted that Mandaviya, who was holding the independent charge of the Shipping Ministry and was MoS for the Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry, has been elevated and appointed as the new Union Health Minister, had visited the world's largest vaccine manufacturing plant at Pune on July 2 to review the production of vaccines. The photograph of which was also shared by Adar Poonawalla on Twitter.

Congratulations Hon. @mansukhmandviya Ji. As our new Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare India and Chemical & Fertilizers, we look forward to your leadership as we navigate through this pandemic. It was a pleasure interacting with you during your visit to @SerumInstIndia. https://t.co/84jmzkrKxc — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) July 8, 2021

On Wednesday, in a major reshuffle, as many as 43 leaders took oath in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019. This also raised eyebrows as several prominent ministers of the Modi Cabinet, including former health minister, IT minister, I& B minister were dropped.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid COVID-19 protocols, came days ahead of the monsoon session of parliament. Some of the key figures inducted into the Union cabinet include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal and Pashupati Kumar Paras. Seven women MPs took oath as union ministers in the expanded council of ministers.

Cabinet approves Rs 23,123 cr India COVID-19 Emergency Response package

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a new scheme 'India COVID-19 Emergency Response & Health System Preparedness Package: Phase-II' amounting to Rs 23,123 crore for FY 2021-22. The scheme aims to accelerate health system preparedness for immediate responsiveness for early prevention, detection and management, with the focus on health infrastructure development including for paediatric care and with measurable outcomes, read a release by the Cabinet. The Phase-II of the Package has Central Sector (CS) and Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) components.

In March 2020 last year, when the country was faced with the first wave of the COVID 19 pandemic, the PM announced a Central Sector Scheme of Rs 15,000 crore for the "India COVID 19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Package", providing a critical impetus to the efforts of MoHFW and States/UTs, and catalysing health systems activities for pandemic management.

(With inputs from ANI)