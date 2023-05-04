Addiction Is Curse To Human Society, Should Be Defeated Through Determination, Spiritual Course: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said addiction is a curse to human society and it should be defeated through strong determination and spiritual course.

The president said this while launching the 'Addiction Free Odisha' campaign of Brahma Kumaris Centre at Hatbadra village in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. Murmu is on a three-day visit to her home district and attended the function as a chief guest.

Noting that addiction is a disorder, the president said it is a social, economic, physical and mental curse.

"Addiction causes tension in family and society. Therefore, there is a need to make people aware of the ill effects of its abuse," Murmu said while expressing confidence that when people understand the bad effects of drug abuse, they would definitely try to quit it.

The president said that addiction is the biggest enemy of society. Therefore, it is a noble deed to make people aware of it. She appreciated Brahma Kumaris Centre for being engaged in building a healthy society through spirituality. She wished for the success of the 'Addiction Free Odisha' campaign.

"Man consumes a substance, but eventually, substance consumes a man. Grassroots awareness is crucial in fighting this menace. I commend this noble initiative to make Odisha, my home state, addiction-free. This is a significant step towards bringing reform not only to individuals but also to the entire society. I congratulate all the partners involved and urge the citizens of Odisha to extend their cooperation towards this campaign," she said.

As part of her three–day visit to her native place, the president reached her in-laws Pahadpur village and paid her respect to her late husband Shayam Charan Murmu. She also visited the Shyam-Laxman-Sipun (SLS) memorial and the school established by her and mingled with the students and teachers. She also met villagers and family friends.

The president also laid the foundation stone for the Skill Training Hub and Community Centre in the village.

Later Murmu attended a civic reception at Rairangpur town from where she started her political career.

"I am indebted to Rairangpur as this place has taught me how to walk, run and fly. I will try my best to repay to Rairangpur. I do not know whether I can be debt free, but I assure the people that I will not bring a bad name to the town from where I have taken rebirth," an emotional Murmu said.

Earlier on her arrival, Murmu was given a ceremonial welcome at the Badampahad helipad by Governor Ganeshi Lal, Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu, Odisha Steel and Mines minister Prafulla Mallick and local MLAs.

After reaching her native place, Murmu walked down the road for about half a kilometre and met people, including tribal men, women and children, waiting eagerly on both sides of the road to greet the daughter of the soil.

They waved at her as she travelled to her in-law's house at Pahadpur village in the Rairangpur sub-division, about five kilometres from the helipad.

Scores of hoardings and banners were put up in Rairangpur and Pahadpur to welcome her.

This is Murmu’s maiden visit to Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district, which is also her birthplace, after assuming the highest constitutional post of the country.

The president is slated to attend the convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University in Baripada and also visit the Similipal Tiger Reserve during her three-day stay.

"This will be the first visit by any president to Similipal National Park," an official said.

She will also inaugurate a 100-ft tall flag mast for hoisting the tricolour near Badabandha, near Rairangpur.