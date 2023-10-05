Last Updated:

Addition Of Protein Binders Not Permitted In Milk And Milk Products, Clarifies FSSAI

Food regulator FSSAI on Thursday clarified that the addition of protein binders is not permitted in milk and milk products.

Press Trust Of India
FSSAI noted that binding agents have emerged as a required class of ingredients to manufacture a wide range of new food products, especially semi-solid or solid foods.

"However, such application is known to affect the digestibility of the protein bound and thus can affect the biological and nutritive value of milk proteins," FSSAI said in a statement.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has clarified that only those additives can be used in milk and milk products which are specified for such products in Appendix A of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulation, 2011.

"Almost every dairy product has unique and well-accepted textural and other sensory characteristics. Hence, the addition of any binding material like protein binders to milk and milk products is not warranted to modify the textural or sensory parameters," it added. 

