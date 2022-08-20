Additional 25 Lakh Voters In J&K To Include First-time Voters: Govt Issues Clarification

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday clarified that the addition of 25 lakh voters by outsiders is a misrepresentation of facts and that the revised electoral rolls will include first-time voters in the Union Territory.

The clarification comes amid a controversy over the inclusion of a large number of new voters in the region. Local political leaders have alleged that the revision of the electoral roll is part of the BJP's tactic to influence election results.

"There have been media reports that more than 25 lakh additions will be there in the electoral rolls once the process of electoral roll revision starts. This is a misrepresentation of facts, which is being spread by the vested interests," the J&K government said in a statement. “This revision of electoral rolls will cover existing residents of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the increase in numbers will be of the voters who have attained the age of 18 years as of October 1 or earlier,” it stated.

The J&K government also informed that summary revision of electoral rolls are undertaken by the Election Commission from time to time according to a laid down process. “This is to enable young persons who become eligible to register themselves as voters. It also allows a person who has changed his ordinary place of residence to enroll at a new location by getting himself deleted at the old location.”

The number of electors as published in the Special Summary Revision of J&K State in 2011 was 66,00,921 and the number of electors as of today in the electoral roll of J&K UT is 76,02,397, it said.

Row over J&K electoral rolls

The clarification comes just days after J&K Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar said that the Union Territory could get 25 lakh additional voters, including non-residents such as migrant workers and security forces, who are living in the region. Kumar had said this was due to the revision of electoral rolls, which is being undertaken for the first time since the Abrogation of Article 370.

Jammu and Kashmir lost its formal autonomy after the Centre scrapped its statehood and special status under Article 370 on 5 August 2019. The erstwhile state was split into two Union Territories.