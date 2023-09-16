ADGP Kashmir Discourages ‘ambush Hypotheses’ In Ongoing Kokernag Operation In J&K

In the midst of the ongoing gunfight between security personnel and terrorists in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district, which has now stretched into its fourth day, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, issued a plea on Friday to retired police and Army officials, urging them to abstain from formulating unnecessary "ambush hypothesis."

A specific input-based operation is currently in progress, according to ADGP Kumar, and the focus remains on neutralizing all the trapped terrorists. In an official statement by the Kashmir Zone Police, Additional Director General of Police Kashmir emphasized, "Kokernag Encounter Update: Retired Police/Army officers should avoid the 'Ambush Hypothesis.' It is a specific input-based operation. Ops are in progress, and all 2-3 trapped terrorists will be neutralised."

Tragically, amidst the ongoing operation, a soldier who had been reported missing since the previous day has succumbed to injuries. Security officials disclosed that, "One more soldier has lost his life in the Anantnag operations. He had been reported missing since yesterday."

The joint security operations against the terrorists in the Anantnag area have seen the deployment of drones to drop grenades on suspected terrorist hideout locations. Additionally, troops have utilized grenade launchers, recoilless guns along with quadcopters and Medium altitude drone and other surveillance systems to target the group of terrorists ensconced in the area.

The valiant efforts of the security forces have not come without sacrifice. An Army Colonel, commanding a Quick Response Team (QRT) of the Rashtriya Rifles, lost his life in the ongoing gunfight in Anantnag. Joining him in the ranks of the fallen heroes are an Army Major and a Deputy Superintendent with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, identified as Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak, and Humayun Bhat, who all succumbed to enemy fire in the Kokernag area.

The situation still remains volatile, as per media reports, with the security forces maintaining their steadfast stance to eradicating the threat posed by the trapped LeT terrorists.