ADGP Kashmir Reviews Counter-terrorism Op After Targeted Killing, Locals Stage Protest

After two non-local labourers, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, were killed in a grenade attack on Tuesday, October 18 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar visited the site of targeted killings in Shopian to review counter-terrorism operation after arresting hybrid terrorist Imran Bashir Ganie who is claiming to be a part of a pro-Pak group TRF.

After getting the information, security forces cordoned off the area concerned and a hunt was launched to arrest the attackers. ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that during the operation, a hybrid terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who lobbed the grenade, was arrested. The hybrid terrorist has been identified as Bashir Ganie-- a resident of Shopian's Harmen.

Speaking to reporters, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “Till now two have been arrested, and we have already initiated a search operation. The grenade was hurled outside the tin shed targeting laborers in the area. These labourers are soft targets as they have no security. Earlier, the LeT organization was behind the killings.”

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar in Shopian to review counter-terrorism operation after another targeted killing of 2 non-local labourers in J&K by hybrid terrorist Imran Bashir Ganie claiming to be part of pro-Pak group TRF. Tune in to watch - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/1ox7DcCw39 — Republic (@republic) October 18, 2022

Kashmiri Hindus fight for their safety

On Tuesday, Kashmiri Hindus staged a massive protest fighting for their safety. Several employees of reserved categories, who are posted in the Kashmir valley, demanded safety and relocation. Protesters fumed in anger across the valley over a wave of targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir.

One of the protestors said, “Humanity needs to be saved. These targeted killings should be stopped. We request the administration take stringent steps to put an end to targeted killings in the valley.”

Another Kashmiri Hindu during the protest said, “These targeted killings have instilled fear among us. Employees will not be able to work in the valley. Until proper measures are not taken in the valley to safeguard Kashmiri Pandits, employees should not be forced to resume their duties.”

#BREAKING | 'Don't force us to resume govt services till justice is delivered': Protesters fume in anger across the valley over wave of targeted killings in J&K - https://t.co/MyowaMIRlq pic.twitter.com/DW1hc9m04x — Republic (@republic) October 18, 2022

“We can only be saved from these targeted killings after government launches a suitable comprehensive transfer policy. The government needs to take adequate steps to save us from targeted killings,” an employee during the protest said.

2 UP labourers killed in grenade attack in Shopian

According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, terrorists hurled a grenade in Shopian's Harmen area, injuring two labourers-- Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both residents of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj. The two injured laborers were shifted to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, J&K police tweeted.

#Terrorists lobbed hand grenade in Harmen #Shopian in which two labourers from UP namely Monish Kumar & Ram Sagar, both residents of Kanooj, UP got injured. They were shifted to hospital where they succumbed. Area cordoned off.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 17, 2022

As per the preliminary information, terrorists first hurled a grenade outside the tin shed in which the labourers were sleeping and then fired upon them. Reportedly, the 2 labourers died due to splinter injuries. It is pertinent to mention that this is the third case of targeted killings in three days in J&K's Shopian. Earlier, on Saturday, a Kashmiri Pandit was shot in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday.