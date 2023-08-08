ADGP Kashmir Reviews Security Scenario Ahead Of Independence Day In Valley

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar held a review meeting with field officers over security arrangements on Tuesday. During these meetings, ADGP Kashmir directed its team of officers to implement additional security measures in susceptible places to prevent terror incidents. Besides, the process for identifying hybrid terrorists and taking appropriate actions were also discussed in the meeting.

According to a police official speaking on condition of anonymity, emerging challenges and their counter measures were threadbare discussed during the meeting. "Security situation, counter-infiltration grids and counter-terrorist operations in the North Kashmir specifically was also discussed as good number of anti-terror operation was carried by the joint forces this year. Stress was laid on to update and refresh diverse databases regarding the activities of anti-national elements including Over Ground Workers (OGWs)."

The ADGP discussed initiatives taken for the maintenance of law and order besides anti-terror operations in the valley. Besides, increased frisking of suspect vehicles and persons at Nakas and night patrolling with CAPFs and Army in all sensitive areas. After receiving intelligence about the presence of Pakistan terrorists in certain pockets of south Kashmir, the ADGP emphasised the need to gather specific human intelligence to enhance cordon and search operations.

Kumar directed the officers to make all necessary and required arrangements in connection with August 15 for ensuring peaceful celebrations of the event. During the meeting, Div Com Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri shared details of various events to be organised during this period.

The ADGP further sought reports from the officers about security and traffic arrangements and deployment plans put in place for the smooth and incident free Independence Day celebrations in all district of the Kashmir Valley.

Kumar chaired a security review meeting at Police Control Room Kashmir which was attended by Div Com Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri , IG BSF Ashok Yadav, IG CRPF (Srinagar Sector) Ajay Kumar, DIG Central Kashmir Sujit Kumar, SSP Srinagar, Col GS (15 Corps) SSP Security and other officers.