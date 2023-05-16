ADGP Review Security Ahead Of G20 Meet In Kashmir, Valley All Set To Welcome Delegates

Ahead of the G20 meeting in Kashmir on May 22–24, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar on Monday held a review meeting with field officers over the security arrangements. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri also co-chaired the meeting, said Kashmir police.

To prevent any possibility of terrorist attacks during the G20 summit, Kashmir police reported that officers were instructed to make sure that the deployment of magistrates and police are put in place well in advance of the summit. They also emphasised the necessity of strengthening security measures in susceptible places.

For the first time in its history, the picturesque area of Kashmir is preparing to host the coveted G20 Summit.

The event, which will take place from May 22 to May 24 at the Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on the shores of the renowned Dal Lake, is anticipated to benefit the region's tourism and commerce industries.

The city of Srinagar is being decked out to greet the eminent guests at the summit.

Along with the installation of hoods and other construction projects, the repair and restoration of roads are being completed at a faster pace.

For the first time, efforts are being made to adorn the bunkers that are situated between the SKICC and Srinagar International Airport.

To ensure that the summit is unforgettable, the Department of Tourism Kashmir has undertaken several other crucial measures. The G20 summit is anticipated to increase awareness of Kashmir on a global scale and provide Kashmir's tourism industry with a fresh perspective. Jammu and Kashmir's economy is based primarily on the tourism industry, and a record number of travellers are anticipated to visit Kashmir this year as well. The handicraft sector is also hopeful that this conference will prove to be highly useful on a global scale.

About G20 meet

The Group of Twenty (G20) is the premier forum for international economic cooperation and plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues. India will hold the presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023.

The European Union, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, and Turkey will all be present at the G20 Summit.